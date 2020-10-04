JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 10,686,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

