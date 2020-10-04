JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 195 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 133 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 153.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 144.90 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

