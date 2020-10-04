JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrolux currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
