JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electrolux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrolux currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Electrolux alerts:

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrolux will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.