JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

