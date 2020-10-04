JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. 888 Holdings Public has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

