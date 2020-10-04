Jupiter Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $161,226.04 and approximately $80,119.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00272970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01533011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

