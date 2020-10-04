Kadena Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and approximately $405,999.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,213,229 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

Buying and Selling Kadena

Kadena can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

