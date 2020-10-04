Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $566,763.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00271735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.01526308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.