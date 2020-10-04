KekCoin Price Hits $0.0154 on Top Exchanges (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $164,778.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034093 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034450 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021539 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.01272172 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

