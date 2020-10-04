Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KELYA. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

