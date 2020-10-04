Kemacoin (KEMA) Market Cap Tops $12,218.49

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $12,218.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00384061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012996 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

