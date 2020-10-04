KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

