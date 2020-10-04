King DAG Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and $623,263.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.