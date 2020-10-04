Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Down 12.0% in September

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

