Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Tops $35.69 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,744,587 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

