Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.21 Million

Brokerages expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to announce $192.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.32 million to $192.50 million. Knowles reported sales of $235.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $711.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $713.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $810.57 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $843.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. Lake Street Capital upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

KN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 381,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Knowles by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $13,131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.