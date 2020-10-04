Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

KN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 381,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,487. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 1,018,880 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 113.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 630,950 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth about $8,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.