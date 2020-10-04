KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

KNYJY opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion and a PE ratio of 44.22. KONE OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

