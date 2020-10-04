Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.
PHG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.27. 769,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
