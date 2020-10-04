Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Down 11.4% in September

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.27. 769,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.