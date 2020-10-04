Krios (GIG) Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 118.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 71.7% against the dollar. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $2,402.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

