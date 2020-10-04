Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.0941 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $27,695.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.05278154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.