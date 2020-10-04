KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 762,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KT remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. 373,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,285. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 67.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 929,071 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in KT by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 552,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KT by 73.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 520,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after acquiring an additional 332,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 1,201.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 144,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

