Kuai Token (KT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,933,484 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.