Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $31.73

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Kusama has a total market cap of $268.77 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $31.73 or 0.00297212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

