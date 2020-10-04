L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.11.

NYSE:LHX opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.45. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

