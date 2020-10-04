La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. 124,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,397. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,048.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 431,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,605,726.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 630,351 shares of company stock worth $2,379,498. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.