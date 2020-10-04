Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

LKFN stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.