LATOKEN (LA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $108,454.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $108,454.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.37 or 0.05259203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

