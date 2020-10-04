Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,436.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $233,719.61 and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,310,845 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

