Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) Major Shareholder Sells $11,245,777.30 in Stock

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $48.85 on Friday. Legend Biotech Corporation has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.