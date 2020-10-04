Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 792,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,033. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

