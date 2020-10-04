Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) and 1511419 Ontario (NASDAQ:CSFSF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) and 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Lendingtree shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Lendingtree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lendingtree and 1511419 Ontario’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendingtree -0.89% 8.61% 3.46% 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendingtree and 1511419 Ontario’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendingtree $1.11 billion 3.67 $17.83 million $4.02 77.11 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lendingtree has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lendingtree and 1511419 Ontario, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendingtree 1 3 9 0 2.62 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lendingtree presently has a consensus target price of $322.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Lendingtree’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lendingtree is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Summary

Lendingtree beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including deposit accounts; credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans; MagnifyMoney, a consumer facing media property that offers editorial content, expert commentary, tools, and resources; and SnapCap, an online platform, which connects business owners with lenders. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 1511419 Ontario

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

