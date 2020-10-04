Linde (NYSE:LIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.67.

NYSE:LIN opened at $232.15 on Thursday. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Linde by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

