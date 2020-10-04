LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0195 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $5,123.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001402 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00076229 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,043,851,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,287,605 tokens. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

