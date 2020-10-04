Lition 24-Hour Volume Tops $256,103.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Lition has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. Lition has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $256,103.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.03307247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.83 or 0.02077513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00439395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.01005944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00588871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00048495 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010235 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

