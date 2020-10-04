Loki (LOKI) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Loki has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004731 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $71,593.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,649.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.03311669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.02079304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00440670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01004716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00587196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010405 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,384,825 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

