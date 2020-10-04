LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LZAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LONZA GRP AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. 1,182,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,217. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

