LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.15. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

