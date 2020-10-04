Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Lumen Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,146,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,735,000 after acquiring an additional 127,508 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

