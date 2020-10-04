Lympo Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,024.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00087960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01528487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167766 BTC.

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Ethfinex, HADAX, Cobinhood, IDEX, Kucoin, Allbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

