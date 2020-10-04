MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. 357,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $310,382.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,126.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $150,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,335 shares of company stock worth $3,191,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

