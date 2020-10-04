Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE:VAC opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 187.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 232,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 151,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

