Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. 1,641,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,151. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,342 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.