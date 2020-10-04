Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTN. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marten Transport by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

