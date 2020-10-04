MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $6,866.58 and approximately $18.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010303 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003906 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000933 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029206 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,287,788 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

