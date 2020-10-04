Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. 160,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,500. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $102.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.