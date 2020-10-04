Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. 160,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,500. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $102.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.