Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastech Digital in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 753.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $585,000.

In other Mastech Digital news, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $195,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $919,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

