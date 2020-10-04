Matrix AI Network (MAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,830.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and HADAX. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $73,830.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00439275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.