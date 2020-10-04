Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,679,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,619. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mattel by 96.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mattel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mattel by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Mattel by 33.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

