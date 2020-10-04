Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAXR. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.